Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

