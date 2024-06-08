Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 383,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $160.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $178.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

