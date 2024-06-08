Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Shares of STE opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

