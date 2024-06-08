Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.19 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 369.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

