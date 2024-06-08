Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 871 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 758,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 465,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 218,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

