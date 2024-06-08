Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CFO Steven Tomsic Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FOX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $68,391,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in FOX by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after buying an additional 1,662,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.