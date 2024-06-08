Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.