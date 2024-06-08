General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

