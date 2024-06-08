Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 22,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CYTK opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
