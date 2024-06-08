Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Laura A. Williams Sells 145,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $1,032,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,722.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

