George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total value of C$978,756.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.94, for a total value of C$984,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50.

George Weston Stock Down 0.8 %

WN stock opened at C$195.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$176.05. The company has a market cap of C$26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$198.68.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. Analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

