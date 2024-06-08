Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$21.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$23.60.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

