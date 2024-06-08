SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 38,607 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,731,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90.

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:S opened at $17.18 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after purchasing an additional 584,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.