AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 124,500 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 124,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00.
AGF Management Stock Down 1.4 %
AGF.B stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05.
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
