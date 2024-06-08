CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 30,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56.

On Monday, March 18th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08.

CarGurus Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.19 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.