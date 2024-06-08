Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 46,055 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 524.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,965 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 84,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

VLO opened at $154.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

