1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,439 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.