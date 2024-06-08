CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.