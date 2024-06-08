United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 7,389 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $322.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.82. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $185.57 and a one year high of $378.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.22.

United States Lime & Minerals’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

