Stifel Financial Corp Sells 132,245 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,245 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EQT by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,097,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 180,831 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.