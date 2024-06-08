Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Monica Bhargava Sells 8,931 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $292.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $117.89 and a one year high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $220,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 93.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $239,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $3,901,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 175.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

