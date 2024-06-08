Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor Sells 29,034 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.18.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.