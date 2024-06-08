Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total value of C$1,564,981.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FFH opened at C$1,561.81 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$939.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,583.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,521.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,398.20.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

