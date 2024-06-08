Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.36 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $140.01 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

