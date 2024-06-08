Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.67 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1,251.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

