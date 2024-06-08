82,000 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Bought by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

