Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $274,000 Stock Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 612,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TDF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

