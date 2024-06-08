Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,700 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $397,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 141,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 195,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,015.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

See Also

