Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Position Trimmed by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,206,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,951 shares of company stock worth $1,563,574 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

