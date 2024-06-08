Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 664,321 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

