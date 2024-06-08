Northern Trust Corp Has $1.15 Billion Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Eaton worth $1,153,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,447,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $184.70 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

