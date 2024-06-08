WAX Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $201.08 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06002213 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10,668,106.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

