Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $357.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00047136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

