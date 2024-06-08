Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

