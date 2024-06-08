Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Confluent Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.78 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
