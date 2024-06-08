Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Confluent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.78 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,157,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after buying an additional 228,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

