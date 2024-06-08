Meter Governance Price Reaches $1.17 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $38.93 million and approximately $328,880.37 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,932,501 coins and its circulating supply is 33,242,663 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,926,089 with 33,237,824 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.14156303 USD and is down -11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $347,131.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

