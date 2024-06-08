CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $40.43 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.43 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.40 or 1.00084916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00098256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05184933 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $5,281,392.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

