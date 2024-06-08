Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $4.60 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $14,324.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,308.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.00677586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00114633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00081356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,553,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.