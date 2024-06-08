Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.19 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $136.24 million and $3.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,308.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.00677586 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00081356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

