Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $785,560.66 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $79.56 million and $785,560.66 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,308.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.00677586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00114633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00081356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,694,098 coins and its circulating supply is 75,695,205 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

