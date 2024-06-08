G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.5 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

