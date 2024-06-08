Northern Trust Corp Has $1.07 Billion Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063,412 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Uber Technologies worth $1,072,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $69.30 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

