Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Stryker worth $1,019,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $349.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

