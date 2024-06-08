Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,303,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,614 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $937,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

