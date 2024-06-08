Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,087,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.45% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $945,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

