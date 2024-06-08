Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,611 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Moderna by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 233,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 271,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 2.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,172 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.