Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

