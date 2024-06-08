Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 125,907 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.57 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.