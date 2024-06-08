Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 36,622 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $72.88 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

