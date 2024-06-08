Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 9,772 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.82. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

